WC: SA beats Kiwis

New Delhi, Oct 7: South Africa registered a dominant six-wicket win over New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. Tazmin Brits led the chase with a brilliant century, while spinner Mlaba starred with the ball, claiming four crucial wickets to restrict the Kiwis.

The victory boosts South Africa’s semi-final hopes, while New Zealand’s campaign has suffered another major setback. Skipper Sophie Devine’s efforts went in vain as her side struggled against South Africa’s disciplined bowling and strong batting display.