L Murugan hits out at DMK govt

In a sharp critique delivered at Mamallapuram, Union Minister Murugan accused the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu of presiding over a regime rife with corruption, dubbing it a “Dravidian model of governance” that is built on siphoning off crores of public funds.

The Minister accused the DMK regime of fostering hatred politics and blamed it for obstructing central government initiatives such as the GST reform and new education policies, among others. He further lambasted the government’s handling of the controversial NEET examination, branding it as another point of conflict stirred by the state leadership.

According to Murugan, during the DMK’s nearly four and a half years in power, there have been rampant corrupt practices involving schemes from nutrition programs to the state-run liquor monopoly TASMAC, with amounts running into several crores.

He noted that even the communist-led Kerala government was willing to implement certain social welfare measures that the DMK has stubbornly opposed in Tamil Nadu.

The Minister criticized the family-centric politics of the DMK, accusing it of prioritizing the well-being of the ruling family over the people of Tamil Nadu. He concluded by asserting that the hallmark of this “Dravidian model” is the relentless extraction of wealth and resources through corruption at various levels of the government.