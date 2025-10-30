Leaders pay tribute to Muthuramalinga Thevar

On the occasion of the 118th birth anniversary and 63rd Guru Pooja of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, leading political figures from across Tamil Nadu paid solemn homage at his memorial in Pasumpon village, Ramnad district.

The annual celebrations, held with devotion and grandeur, saw participation from top leaders including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai, NTK chief Seeman, MDMK leader Vaiko.

Chief Minister Stalin, after garlanding Thevar’s statue, praised the revolutionary leader as one who dedicated his life to India’s freedom struggle and upheld righteousness like the ancient Pandya kings. Recalling the memorial constructed by the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Stalin announced that a new wedding hall worth Rs 3 crore would soon be built in Pasumpon in the name of Devar Thirumaganar.

He also highlighted the DMK government’s continued commitment to honouring national and regional icons.

Earlier in the day, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan paid homage at the memorial, followed by BJP’s Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran, cabinet ministers, and several MPs and MLAs.

Later, AIADMK’s Edappadi K. Palaniswami also visited the site, laid a floral wreath, and paid his respects to the late leader. The village of Pasumpon remained the focal point of cultural, religious, and political reverence as devotees and followers gathered in large numbers to commemorate Thevar’s enduring legacy.

Security has been tightened considerably, with over 10,000 police personnel deployed across Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts to ensure a peaceful procession. Restrictions on vehicle movements and public activities will be enforced in the vicinity to maintain public safety during the large gathering.

This annual event not only honors Thevar’s enduring legacy but also serves as a key cultural and political gathering promoting social harmony among his followers and people across Tamil Nadu.

Thevar’s legacy is deeply cherished, especially among the Mukulathor community who regard him as a spiritual guide and freedom fighter. His ideals of social empowerment, resistance against caste-based discrimination, and Tamil pride remain relevant, inspiring contemporary political discourse.

The presence of leaders from across the political spectrum at the ceremony underscores Thevar’s continuing significance as a unifying figure in Tamil Nadu’s social and political landscape.