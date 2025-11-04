Gold price drops by Rs. 800 per sovereign

In Chennai, the price of 22-carat gold jewelry has seen a sharp decline of Rs. 800 per sovereign on November 4, 2025.

As of today, a sovereign of gold (8 grams) is being sold for Rs. 90,000, providing some relief to buyers amid recent price fluctuations.

This drop follows a period of volatility where gold prices had surged to Rs. 90,800 per sovereign on November 3 and Rs. 90,480 on November 1.

The gram price of gold also fell by Rs. 165 down to Rs. 11,250 from Rs. 11,350 the previous day.The price changes are largely attributed to international factors such as continuous gold purchases by central banks worldwide and the US Federal Reserve’s decision to include gold in its reserves. Investor demand during price dips has also contributed to the fluctuations.

Alongside gold, silver prices dipped slightly, falling by Rs. 3 to Rs. 165 per gram.This price adjustment is expected to provide some respite to consumers and investors looking to buy gold at these rates.

Buyers are advised to monitor ongoing market trends before making purchase decisions.The recent prices stand as follows:22-carat gold: Rs. 90,000 per sovereign, Rs. 11,250 per gram24-carat gold: Rs. 12,273 per gramSilver: Rs. 165 per gramMarket analysts point to continuing global economic factors influencing these precious metal rates, with potential further fluctuations ahead.