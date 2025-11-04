Haaland double powers Man City to win

London, Nov 4: Erling Haaland was back on the scoresheet with two goals to help Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League and leapfrog Bournemouth into second place.

Pep Guardiola’s side had suffered their first defeat in 10 games at Aston Villa last Sunday, with Haaland not finding the net for only the second time this season.

But the Norwegian’s double proved crucial against the in-form Cherries as City moved six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Bournemouth almost made the dream start when they had the ball in the net after 46 seconds through Eli Junior Kroupi, but the goal was ruled out for offside as the teenager looked to score for a fourth successive league game.Despite the early scare, the hosts went ahead in the 17th minute courtesy of Haaland, who latched on to Rayan Cherki’s neat header on the halfway line and there was only going to be one outcome as the striker stroked home an unerring finish.

The visitors, though, restored parity just eight minutes later when Tyler Adams reacted quickest to crash home following Gianluigi Donnarumma’s miscued punch, although the goalkeeper felt he had been held by David Brooks at the corner and was booked for his protestations.It was USA midfielder Adams’ first goal in English football during spells at Leeds and Bournemouth.City, though, have a prolific marksman in Haaland and the striker linked up again with Cherki before going around Djordje Petrovic and coolly converted his 13th league goal of the campaign – and 26 in all competitions for club and country.