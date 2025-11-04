Kovai gang rape: Traced accused after analysing footage from 300 CCTV cameras, says police

Three men involved in the brutal gang rape of a 20-year-old postgraduate college student near Coimbatore International Airport were shot in the legs and arrested by police early today.

According to Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Saravana Kumar, the suspects—Satish, Guna, and Kartik—were traced to a hideout near Thudiyalur after analysis of footage from over 300 CCTV cameras. The trio attacked the police during the attempted arrest, prompting officers to fire in self-defense.

The accused, who have several pending criminal cases including murder and attempted murder, were intoxicated during the crime.

The victim, a native of Madurai and a PG student staying in a hostel, was abducted after the accused attacked her boyfriend with a sickle, damaged their car’s windscreen, and forcibly took her to a secluded spot where she was gang raped.

The boyfriend, despite injuries, alerted the police who launched search operations leading to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the suspects.

The incident provoked political outrage with the BJP, led by Coimbatore South MLA and Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, staging a protest condemning the state government’s failure to secure women’s safety.

Protesters demanded stern action and harsh punishments for the offenders.

Similarly, AIADMK organized a demonstration in Coimbatore’s Textile City distributing pepper sprays to women for self-defense.

Both opposition parties criticized the ruling DMK government for rising crimes against women and called for urgent measures to restore safety and public confidence.

The police continue their investigations, with the accused currently receiving medical treatment and police custody for further questioning

The swift action and arrests have brought some relief but also sparked widespread outrage and discussion about law enforcement efficacy and women’s safety in the region. Police continue efforts to ensure justice and strengthen public security to prevent such brutal crimes in the future.