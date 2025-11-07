Gouri Kishan stands firm against body-shaming question

Actor Gouri Kishan recently made headlines by boldly confronting a journalist who asked an inappropriate, body-shaming question during a press event for her upcoming Tamil film “Others.”

The journalist asked about her weight, implying she had gained some, which Gouri immediately called out as irrelevant and disrespectful. She interrupted the question, stating that such inquiries have no bearing on the film or her talent.

Gouri criticized the journalist for normalizing body-shaming and pointed out that female actors are often targeted with such questions while male actors are not. Her candid and firm response sparked a heated debate, with Gouri questioning the professionalism of the media present and demanding a focus on the film and her character rather than her appearance .

The strong stance taken by Gouri received widespread support from several prominent figures in Tamil cinema, including singer Chinmayi and actors Kavin and others. They publicly backed her for speaking up against the pervasive culture of body-shaming and sexism in media interactions with actresses.

Social media platforms erupted with praise for Gouri’s courage and the important conversation her remarks have initiated about respecting women in the film industry. Many applauded her for addressing the issue head-on rather than silently accepting such intrusive and offensive questions, marking a significant moment in challenging the status quo in entertainment journalism.

This incident underscores the ongoing need to change the way female actors are treated in public forums, emphasizing respect for their professional work rather than superficial judgments. Gouri Kishan’s fearless response not only defends her dignity but also encourages a broader dialogue on combating sexist norms and promoting equality in the media landscape.

Her actions highlight the growing intolerance for body-shaming and the demand for more responsible and respectful journalism in the entertainment industry .