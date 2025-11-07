Trailer of Dulquer starrer Kaantha launched with fanfare

The trailer launch of the much-anticipated Tamil period drama Kaantha was held in Chennai on Wednesday. The film, jointly produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Podluri, and Jom Varghese under the banners of Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashree in prominent roles and is scheduled for release on November 14. The trailer launch of the much-anticipated Tamil period drama Kaantha was held in Chennai on Wednesday. The film, jointly produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Podluri, and Jom Varghese under the banners of Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashree in prominent roles and is scheduled for release on November 14.

Producer Prashanth of Spirit Media shared that the journey of Kaantha began in 2018. “This film is a celebration of cinema. Dulquer has given an extraordinary performance, Rana’s character will surprise audiences, Samuthirakani sir has excelled, and Bhagyashree’s role will be well-received,” he said.

Director Selvamani Selvaraj described Kaantha as a deeply personal project. “Cinema has been my greatest teacher. My debut film had to be about the art I love most. Kaantha is set in the 1950s and explores the struggles and inner conflicts of filmmakers of that era. I wrote the story in 2016 and narrated it to Rana in 2019 — he immediately believed in it. Having Dulquer and Rana support a first-time director like me is a blessing,” he said.

Veteran actor Samuthirakani called Kaantha a defining moment in his career. “My journey in cinema can be divided into before and after Kaantha. Some films create magic — this is one such film. Working with Dulquer, Rana, and Selvamani has been a privilege,” he said.

Actress Bhagyashree, making her Tamil debut with the film, said, “Kaantha is very special to me. As a newcomer, I was nervous to act alongside Dulquer, but he was very supportive. I thank Rana sir for giving me this opportunity. I hope the audience will love my performance.”

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati praised the director’s vision. “I grew up hearing many stories about cinema, and Selvamani has made me relive that magic. Dulquer has delivered a powerhouse performance. I also welcome Bhagyashree to Tamil cinema,” he said.

Lead actor Dulquer Salmaan described Kaantha as one of his most important Tamil films. “I first heard this story in 2019. Selvamani is a passionate filmmaker and the soul of this project. It’s a privilege to share screen space with Rana and Samuthirakani. Bhagyashree has worked hard to learn Tamil and has performed beautifully. The art direction by Ramalingam is outstanding — every frame feels authentic,” Dulquer said.

The film releases worldwide on November 14.