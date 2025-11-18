Nepal receives USD 9.4 mn to reduce carbon

Nepal has received USD 9.4 million from the World Bank for reducing approximately 1.88 million tonnes of carbon dioxide under an emission reduction programme in the Terai Arc Landscape. This is the first payment under the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility’s (FCPF) Emission Reductions Payment Agreement–a major milestone in Nepal’s efforts to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, a press statement issued by the World Bank said on Sunday. The FCPF programme in Nepal is characterised by its strong community-based approach to sustainable forestry. @@@