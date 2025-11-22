Vijay – H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan audio launch in Malaysia

The team of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, has announced that its audio-launch event will be held in Malaysia on 27 December. The team of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, has announced that its audio-launch event will be held in Malaysia on 27 December.

Positioned for a festive release – the film is slated to hit theatres on 9 January 2026 (during the Pongal festival season) – the decision to host the audio launch in Malaysia highlights the makers’ ambition to reach the international Tamil audience.

The announcement was accompanied by a special tribute video honouring Vijay’s illustrious film‐career and signalling his forthcoming foray into politics, with his electoral debut expected in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.

In addition to Vijay, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju and Narain.

Technically, the film boasts the musical composition of Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, action choreography from Anl Arasu and art direction by Selva Kumar. The production is led by Venkat K Narayana, with co-producers Lohith N K and Jagadish Palanisamy.

With the audio launch stage set in Malaysia’s iconic venue, the film’s makers appear keen to bring a global flair to the pre-release festivities and engage the overseas Tamil diaspora.