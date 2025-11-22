Rajinikanth unveils title teaser of Abishan Jeevinth’s With Love

Backed by Zion Films (produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth) in association with MRP Entertainment, the film is directed by Madhan. The female lead is Anaswara Rajan, and the film is billed as a “new-age love story.”

According to the announcement, principal photography wrapped up in October and post-production is already underway. Music is being composed by Sean Roldan, cinematography is by Shreyaas Krishna, and editing by Suresh K.

The film was officially launched in August (with a pooja ceremony) and is scheduled for release in February 2026.

With Rajinikanth’s involvement in the launch spotlighting the film, With Love is shaping up to be a stylish and contemporary romantic drama, and the first look has already generated considerable buzz among the audience and industry alike.