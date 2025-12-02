Ejamaan’ to re-release on Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday

According to recent reports, Rajinikanth’s classic 1993 film Ejamaan — starring him and Meena — is slated for a theatrical re-release on December 12, in honour of the superstar’s 75th birthday. According to recent reports, Rajinikanth’s classic 1993 film Ejamaan — starring him and Meena — is slated for a theatrical re-release on December 12, in honour of the superstar’s 75th birthday.

The movie, directed by R. V. Udayakumar and produced by AVM Productions, will return to screens with a digitally enhanced print and improved sound, according to the reports.

Originally a major commercial hit — running over 175 days in theatres — Ejamaan featured a strong ensemble cast that also included Napoleon, Manorama, Vijayakumar, and Aishwarya, and is remembered for its powerful drama and memorable music by Ilaiyaraaja.

While official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, fans of Rajinikanth are already excited at the prospect of experiencing this 90s classic on the big screen once again.