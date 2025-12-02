EmKoney from Draupathi 2 is a regal wedding ballad

The first single from Draupathi 2 — titled EmKoney — has been released, offering a grand wedding melody set in a royal saga. Composed by Ghibran, the celebratory track is sung by Chinmayi Sripaada, with lyrics penned by Selvamira. The first single from Draupathi 2 — titled EmKoney — has been released, offering a grand wedding melody set in a royal saga. Composed by Ghibran, the celebratory track is sung by Chinmayi Sripaada, with lyrics penned by Selvamira.

The visuals of the song showcase the royal wedding between King Veera Simha Kadavarayan (played by Richard Rishi) and Draupathi Devi (played by Rakshana Induchoodan).

Directed by Mohan G Kshathriyan, Draupathi 2 is a 14th-century historical drama — distinct from the 2020 film with a similar name.

The song’s release has sparked controversy: Chinmayi faced backlash for associating with Mohan G’s film, given differing political and social ideologies. In response, she clarified that she recorded the song at the request of composer Ghibran, without knowing which film it was for — and expressed regret, saying she would not have agreed had she known earlier.

Meanwhile, Mohan G urged critics not to target the film’s technicians or artists.

Draupathi 2 — featuring a large ensemble cast — completed shooting in September, and the makers are reportedly eyeing a December release for the film.