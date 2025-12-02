Rio Raj’s next titled Ram In Leela

Rio Raj, following the success of his film Aan Paavam Pollathathu, is set to star in his next Tamil film titled Ram In Leela. The film’s first-look poster was unveiled on Monday, indicating that it will be a romantic comedy. Rio Raj, following the success of his film Aan Paavam Pollathathu, is set to star in his next Tamil film titled Ram In Leela. The film’s first-look poster was unveiled on Monday, indicating that it will be a romantic comedy.

Directed by Ramachandran Kannan, the film marks the Tamil debut of actress Vartika as the female lead. The movie is produced by R Ravindran and Sudharsan under banners Trident Arts and Eywa Entertainment.

The first-look poster suggests a light-hearted family entertainer exploring the ups and downs of relationships, consistent with Rio’s penchant for comedic, relatable stories.

Technical credits include Ankit Menon as the music composer, Mallikarjun handling cinematography, and YNC Shiva as editor. The film officially began shooting on Monday.

Apart from Vartika, further cast details have yet to be revealed by the makers.

This project, Rio Raj’s sixth as a lead actor, has generated anticipation among his fans, especially after his previous film showcased his comedic talents.