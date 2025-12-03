IMAX: Advance booking for Avatar: Fire and Ash opens Dec 5

Spread the love

The global cinematic phenomenon Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to make a grand theatrical return this holiday season — and IMAX is ready to welcome fans for an unforgettable experience. Advance bookings across all IMAX theatres nationwide begin on 5 December, offering movie-goers a chance to secure the best seats in the house for this much-anticipated release. The global cinematic phenomenon Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to make a grand theatrical return this holiday season — and IMAX is ready to welcome fans for an unforgettable experience. Advance bookings across all IMAX theatres nationwide begin on 5 December, offering movie-goers a chance to secure the best seats in the house for this much-anticipated release.

With word-of-mouth excitement building and worldwide buzz growing around what is being hailed as the biggest film of the year, IMAX is pulling out all the stops. For the first time ever, the film will be released in Dolby Vision cinemas alongside IMAX venues — promising unmatched visuals and immersive sound.

In the run-up to the release, IMAX theatres will feature special Avatar-themed box-office counters, giving fans a dedicated, high-energy space to book tickets and build anticipation. Given the expected surge in demand, movie-goers eager to catch the film on opening day are being urged to book early — especially for first-day, first-show screenings.

20th Century Studios will release Avatar: Fire and Ash in theatres on 19 December, dubbing it in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada — ensuring fans across India have an opportunity to enjoy the film in their preferred language.

For audiences longing for a cinematic spectacle, this holiday season may deliver one of the most immersive film-going experiences of the year. With advance bookings opening 5 December, now is the time to reserve seats and prepare for the epic return to Pandora.