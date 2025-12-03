Playing Angammal needed fearless honesty: Geetha Kailasam

Spread the love

The upcoming Tamil film Angammal, produced by Nazai Films in association with Firo Movie Station and presented by Stone Bench Films, has been creating strong anticipation among audiences. The recently released trailer featuring Geetha Kailasam, Saran Shakthi and Nadodigal fame Parani has further strengthened expectations ahead of its release on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Set in a rural village in Tamil Nadu, Angammal explores the life of a strong-willed woman rooted deeply in tradition, self-respect and dignity. The character of Angammal, who does not wear a blouse as part of her long-standing custom, becomes the centre of a family conflict after her son’s marriage. The story highlights how her daughter-in-law and the family grapple with her beliefs, leading to emotional and social tension within the household.

The film brings out themes of courage, compassion, motherhood, and the unspoken strength of women shaped by tradition.

Speaking about her role, actress Geetha Kailasam said, “To transform into Angammal, I needed fearless honesty. I had to completely surrender to her silence, her pride and the pulse of her heart. Shooting in a real village, among people who inspired this character, changed my performance in every frame. Director Vipin did not force rehearsals on me. Instead, he allowed me to feel the character and live as her. The performances by Saran Shakthi and the entire cast made this story feel real, and Parani’s acting in particular will surely be talked about. Since we had to perform with sync sound, everyone on set was extremely sincere.”

“The camera and sound teams worked like invisible artists, capturing the true essence and natural sounds of the surroundings. This film will not only be a new experience for us, but for the audience as well. It carries the strength of an entire generation.”