Karthi’s Va Vaathiyaar gears up for release on Dec 12

Va Vaathiyaar, produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, is steadily building strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release on December 12. Featuring leading star Karthi in the title role, the film's teasers and songs released so far have already created excitement among fans.

Adding to the growing hype, popular music composer Santhosh Narayanan recently shared a special video on social media in which he sings a remix of the iconic MGR song “Rajavin Paarvai Raaniyin Pakkam” along with his mother. The video has gone viral, drawing widespread attention across platforms.

Actor Karthi congratulated Santhosh Narayanan’s mother in his post, while the film’s heroine Keerthy Shetty reacted with a “Wow, Super!” comment. Several film industry personalities including actors Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, music director Devi Sri Prasad, and singer Vijay Yesudas have also shared their appreciation for the video.

Following the news that Karthi will be seen as an ardent fan of MGR in the film, fans are now eager to know whether the remixed version of the classic MGR song will be featured in Va Vaathiyaar. Many have taken to social media requesting the makers to officially release the track.

Ever since the film was announced, expectations have been high. The collaboration between Karthi — known for choosing diverse and challenging roles — and director Nalan Kumarasamy, celebrated for his unique storytelling style, has significantly raised anticipation for this project. Audiences are now eagerly waiting to witness the magic of this combination on the big screen.

Produced on a grand scale by Studio Green, Va Vaathiyaar is poised to be a major release this December. The makers are expected to announce the trailer and audio launch details soon, further fuelling the excitement among fans and the film fraternity.