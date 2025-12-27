EPS, Anbumani condemn arrest of protesting govt teachers

Dozens of intermediate grade teachers were arrested by the police on Friday while protesting in front of the Directorate of School Education (DPI) office in Chennai, demanding “equal pay for equal work.” The arrests drew sharp criticism from key opposition leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who condemned the state government’s handling of the agitation. Dozens of intermediate grade teachers were arrested by the police on Friday while protesting in front of the Directorate of School Education (DPI) office in Chennai, demanding “equal pay for equal work.” The arrests drew sharp criticism from key opposition leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who condemned the state government’s handling of the agitation.

The protest was organised by teachers seeking the implementation of long-pending wage parity for intermediate level teachers, a demand that has been simmering for years. According to teachers’ associations, the wage disparity dates back to differing pay scales for those appointed before and after 2009, and despite repeated assurances from the government, the gap remains unresolved.

On Friday, a large group of teachers carrying banners and demanding the fulfilment of the DMK’s 2021 election promise (No. 311) on wage parity attempted to storm the DPI office in Egmore. Police intervened and detained several protesters, leading to tense scenes outside the education department. One teacher reportedly fainted during the protest and was taken to hospital.

Reacting to the arrests, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami described the government’s action as “lawlessness” and said the DMK had failed to honour its election promise to grant equal pay for equal work. He urged the government to reconsider its approach and called the arrests an unacceptable suppression of teachers’ rights.

Similarly, PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the police action and criticised the state administration for ignoring the legitimate demands of teachers who have been agitating for fair wages. He called the arrests injustice and demanded that the government initiate meaningful dialogue to resolve the salary disparity issue.