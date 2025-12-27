Trailer of Kishore starrer Mellisai is out

The official trailer for Mellisai, starring actor Kishore in the lead role, was released on Christmas by the film’s makers, offering a poignant glimpse into a story of resolve, dreams, and emotional bonds. The official trailer for Mellisai, starring actor Kishore in the lead role, was released on Christmas by the film’s makers, offering a poignant glimpse into a story of resolve, dreams, and emotional bonds.

The trailer introduces Kishore as a devoted father to two children — a school-going daughter and an older teenage child — living what appears to be an ordinary life until events begin to reveal deeper emotional layers. While he finds contentment in his family, fragments of what his life could have been start emerging on screen, showing Kishore’s character struggling to reclaim lost aspirations and confront harsh realities.

A key narrative thread appears to revolve around Kishore’s latent talent as a singer, which he longs to showcase, despite resistance from those around him. In parallel, his household faces threats from a loan shark, adding a layer of tension and risk to the story.

The film is said to unfold across two parallel timelines, focusing on the emotional bond between father and daughter. According to the makers, Mellisai promises a “deeply emotional and poetic” cinematic experience exploring themes such as love, ambition, failure and success.

Alongside Kishore, the film features Subatra Robert — known for her roles in acclaimed films such as Pariyerum Perumal, Jai Bhim and Bommai Nayagi — as the female lead, with an ensemble cast that includes George Mariyan, Harish Uthaman, Jaswant Manikandan, Dhananya, Proactive Prabakar, and Kannan Bharati.