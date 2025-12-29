DMK warns of legal action over voter list discrepancies

The DMK has threatened to move court if corrections are not made to the voter list, said party organising secretary R.S. Bharathi. The DMK has threatened to move court if corrections are not made to the voter list, said party organising secretary R.S. Bharathi.

Speaking after reviewing a special voter camp at Nanganallur, Bharathi pointed out discrepancies in the draft electoral roll, noting that old photographs continue to appear despite new ones being taken. He also highlighted that only one of four announced special voter camps had been conducted so far.

“The voter list must be corrected, otherwise we will file a case in court,” he said, alleging that the hurried Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had led to many voters being omitted.

DMK functionaries and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are reviewing camps conducted statewide.