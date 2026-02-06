Andrea Jeremiah’s Kaa – The Forest to hit screens 13 Feb

Spread the love

After years of anticipation and delays, the Tamil adventure-thriller Kaa – The Forest, starring Andrea Jeremiah, has finally locked a theatrical release date. The makers announced via a new motion poster that the film will hit cinemas on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine's Day, bringing an end to its long journey.

Launched way back in 2018, the film was extensively shot in dense forest locations, with its story rooted firmly in the wild. Written and directed by Nanjil and produced by John Max under the Shalom Studios banner, the project faced extensive delays of over six years due to financial issues before securing an initial release plan in March 2024—only to be postponed .

The thriller also marks the final film appearance of the late Salim Ghouse, who plays the antagonist in the film, along with performances by the late Marimuthu, Kamalesh, Akshita, Naveen, Moonar Subramanian, and Arjun Singh in key roles.

Technically, the film features music composed by Sundar C. Babu, cinematography by Arivazhagan, and editing by Elisa.

Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in the thriller Mask opposite Kavin, directed by Vikarnan Ashok. She also has other long-delayed films awaiting release, including Mysskin’s Pisaasu II and Manushi.