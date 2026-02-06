Sivakarthikeyan sings title track for Thaai Kizhavi

Spread the love

Sivakarthikeyan has once again surprised fans—this time not in front of the camera, but behind the mic. The Tamil star has lent his vocals to the first single from the eagerly awaited drama Thaai Kizhavi, heightening buzz around the film ahead of its theatrical release later this month.

Titled “Thaai Kizhavi Varaa,” the track doubles as the movie’s title song. Composed by Nivas K. Prasanna with lyrics by Karumathur Manimaran, the number is designed to reflect the film’s central character—an imposing matriarch feared by villagers. In the song, Sivakarthikeyan’s spirited rendition adds punch to the energetic rhythm and hints at the quirky, hard-hitting world the film portrays.

The upcoming Thaai Kizhavi stars veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role of Poun Thaayi—a no-nonsense usurer whose fearsome reputation precedes her. The movie, directed by debutant Sivakumar Murugesan and presented by Sivakarthikeyan’s SK Productions, promises a mix of drama and character-driven narrative.

Alongside Radikaa, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu, Muthukumar, George Maryan, and Raichal Rabecca in key roles. Technical duties are handled by Vivek Vijayakumar (cinematography) and San Lokesh (editing).

Thaai Kizhavi is slated to hit theatres on February 20, 2026, and with the release of its catchy first single, audience anticipation is already on the rise.