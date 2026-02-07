Don’t visit party HQ to buy applications: TVK

Spread the love

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced that supporters and volunteers should not go to the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai to collect preference applications for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following overwhelming demand and long queues at the office.

TVK began distributing preference applications on February 6 for those wishing to contest the elections under the party banner. Within hours of distribution starting at 12 noon, more than 50,000 people gathered at the headquarters, causing severe congestion and forcing officials to halt the distribution temporarily when petitions ran out by 2:30 pm.

In a statement, TVK’s General Secretary N. Anand urged party workers not to come to the headquarters in person to pick up petitions. Instead, he said preference forms can be downloaded online, filled out, and submitted either in person or by post by February 14.

The move aims to reduce crowd pressure at the party office after interest far exceeded expectations on the first day of distribution.