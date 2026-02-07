OPS says no hurry to join DMK or TVK

Spread the love

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has responded to questions about whether he will join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as alliances take shape ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Madurai, OPS said there was “no rush” to decide his political future, noting that the Tamil month of Thai still has nine days left and the elections are three months away. When asked directly if he would start a separate party or align with DMK or TVK, he replied by asking, “Which OPS are you asking about?” and walked away without a clear answer.

His comments underscore the uncertainty surrounding his next steps, as he continues to weigh options in a complex and evolving political landscape. OPS has been out of the AIADMK after his expulsion from the party, and alliance talks with both TVK and DMK supporters have been the subject of speculation, though no formal decision has yet been announced.

Political analysts see his hesitation as reflecting the broader realignment underway in Tamil Nadu politics, where several leaders and factions are negotiating alliances to strengthen their position ahead of the polls.