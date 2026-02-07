Kanimozhi hits out at PM

Spread the love

DMK MP Kanimozhi has sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over recent proceedings in Parliament, alleging that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was denied the opportunity to speak for two days amid orchestrated disruption by ruling party members. DMK MP Kanimozhi has sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over recent proceedings in Parliament, alleging that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was denied the opportunity to speak for two days amid orchestrated disruption by ruling party members.

Speaking to the media in Salem on Friday, Kanimozhi claimed that BJP MPs deliberately created chaos in the Lok Sabha to prevent Gandhi from participating meaningfully in debates, calling it an attack on democratic norms. She said opposition voices were stifled as Parliament business proceeded with limited input from dissenting members.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kanimozhi also alleged that he pretended to have security concerns and skipped key proceedings, including responding to the President’s address — a routine constitutional requirement — because of the presence of opposition women MPs.

The DMK leader made the remarks after chairing a meeting with stakeholders to prepare her party’s election manifesto, reiterating concerns about parliamentary conduct and the weakening of established legislative practices.