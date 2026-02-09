Stalin inaugurates ₹9,000 cr Tata Motors–Jaguar Land Rover Plant in Ranipet

The state-of-the-art facility, developed by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd in association with Jaguar Land Rover, is spread across nearly 470 acres and is designed to manufacture both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The first vehicle rolled out from the plant symbolically during the inauguration ceremony.

Boost to Employment and Industrial Ecosystem

The Ranipet plant is expected to generate around 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, significantly boosting employment opportunities in the region. With an eventual production capacity of up to 2.5 lakh vehicles annually, the facility is set to play a key role in strengthening Tamil Nadu’s position as one of India’s leading automobile and manufacturing hubs.

Officials said the project has also catalysed the growth of ancillary industries, logistics networks and skill development initiatives in and around Ranipet and neighbouring districts.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin underlined the State government’s focus on converting investment commitments into on-ground projects. He pointed out that the Tata Motors–JLR plant became operational within a short span after the signing of agreements, reflecting the ease of doing business and investor-friendly policies in Tamil Nadu.

“Signing MoUs is not enough; they must translate into real investments and jobs. This plant is a clear example of that approach,” the Chief Minister said, while inviting the Tata Group to further expand its footprint in the State.

Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the Ranipet facility would play an important role in the company’s global manufacturing strategy. He noted that the plant would produce premium vehicles for both domestic and international markets and reaffirmed the group’s long-term commitment to Tamil Nadu.

Industry experts see the inauguration as a strong signal of Tamil Nadu’s continued dominance in the automotive sector, especially at a time when the industry is transitioning towards electric and sustainable mobility.

With the launch of the Tata Motors–JLR plant, Tamil Nadu adds another major investment to its industrial landscape. The project not only reinforces the State’s reputation as an automobile powerhouse but also aligns with its broader vision of attracting high-value manufacturing, advanced technology and sustainable industrial development.