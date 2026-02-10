3 girls killed, 6 injured in temple roof collapse in MP

Spread the love

Three girls were killed and six others, including a couple, were injured after the roof of the Mata Temple collapsed in Morena district in MP on Monday.

The incident took place when the roof was being demolished to build a dome, . “Vaishnavi Sikarwar (11), Chhaya Goswami (7) and Karishma Goswami (9) died, while six others, including a couple, suffered injuries after being buried in the debris. The injured have been hospitalised. Villager Satish Gaud and his wife had come to the temple to offer prasad and asked some others, including the girls, to join in,” he said. Villagers immediately began relief and rescue operations and removed the debris, he added.Senior officials, including Jaura SDM Shubham Sharma, visited the site of the incident, Kushwaha said.