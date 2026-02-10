Assam CM Sarma says ready to face arrest over case filed by Owaisi

Spread the love

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he was prepared to face arrest after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reportedly filed a case against him over a now-deleted video, asserting that he stood firmly by his position against what he described as Bangladeshi infiltration. Responding to media queries in Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister said he had no objection if legal action was taken against him. “I am ready to go to jail. What can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me. What objection do I have?” Sarma said. However, the Chief Minister maintained that his stand on the issue of infiltration would remain unchanged. “I stand by my words. I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them,” he added. The remarks came amid political sparring between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) over issues related to immigration, citizenship and identity politics in Assam.