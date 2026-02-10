Supreme Court Issues Stern Warning – Won’t Allow Any Impediment in Electoral Roll Revision

Spread the love

The Supreme Court of India delivered a strong message to state governments, making it clear that it will not allow any obstruction in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a key exercise ahead of elections. During the hearing in the case filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging aspects of the SIR process, Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that the revision must proceed without hindrance and that the Court will issue necessary orders to ensure smooth completion of the exercise. The Court also extended the deadline for the SIR process in West Bengal by one week beyond the earlier date of 14 February to give officials more time to scrutinise documents and objections. Mamata Banerjee’s petition sought changes in how the revision is conducted, including ending important communication over WhatsApp and removing “micro-observers,” arguing fears that voters could be wrongly excluded. However, the top court made clear that while concerns can be addressed, the overall revision exercise cannot be stopped or impeded.