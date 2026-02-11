South Africa Beats Afghanistan in Double Super Over Thriller at T20 World Cup 2026

Spread the love

South Africa beats Afghanistan in a dramatic double Super Over encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match on Wednesday.

Batting first after being put in, South Africa scored 187 for 6 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton top-scored with 61, while Quinton de Kock added 59 to give the innings a solid foundation.

Afghanistan responded strongly, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz playing a superb knock of 84. The team was bowled out for 187 in 19.5 overs, levelling the scores and forcing a Super Over. The final over of regulation saw high tension, including two no-balls from Kagiso Rabada that helped Afghanistan stay in the contest.

In the first Super Over, Afghanistan matched South Africa’s total after Azmatullah Omarzai struck two sixes and a four. Tristan Stubbs then hit a six off the last ball to tie the Super Over and take the game into a second one.

In the second Super Over, Stubbs and David Miller smashed three sixes to set a target of 24 runs. Afghanistan needed a big finish, and Gurbaz nearly turned the match around with three consecutive sixes. However, he was dismissed on the final ball, sealing a thrilling win for South Africa.