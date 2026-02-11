Final safety inspection of Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro Section begins

Spread the love

The final safety inspection for operating the metro train service between Poonamallee and Vadapalani began today and continue for the next three days, officials said. The inspection is carried out under the leadership of Railway Safety Commissioner A.M. Chowdhury.

During the inspection period, critical aspects of the metro system will be examined, including braking systems, track quality, coach facilities, safety mechanisms, and construction standards. Officials said the checks are aimed at ensuring full compliance with safety norms before passenger operations begin.

On the third day, trial runs will be conducted at speeds ranging between 80 and 90 kmph to assess the operational readiness of the corridor.

If the inspection is completed successfully, the unmanned metro train service on the Poonamallee–Vadapalani stretch is expected to be launched soon. Officials added that once the inspection report is submitted to the Union Government, final approvals will be processed to commence services.