People will decide on coalition or single party power in TN, says Congress MP

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said the people of Tamil Nadu will decide whether there should be a coalition government or single-party power in the upcoming Assembly election.

Also, he claimed that it was the Congress party’s “mistake” in not implementing the people’s verdict in 2006 by joining the DMK government.

“People will decide (on) coalition government or one-party rule. Not implementing the people’s verdict in 2006 is our @INCTamilNadu’s mistake,” the Virudhunagar MP said in a post on the social media platform ‘X.’