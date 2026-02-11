No Confusion with Congress, Will Meet Chief Minister Soon: Selvaperunthagai

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said there is no confusion between the Congress and the DMK, and announced that Congress leaders would soon meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to discuss alliance matters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

His remarks come amid political discussion over recent statements by Chief Minister Stalin, who had said that the DMK would form the government on its own and that the question of power sharing with allies does not arise. The comments had triggered speculation about possible differences within the DMK–Congress alliance.

Addressing reporters, Selvaperunthagai dismissed such speculation and maintained that the alliance remains strong. He said differences of opinion expressed in public should not be viewed as confusion or a rift between the two parties.

The TNCC chief stated that Congress leaders are planning to meet the Chief Minister soon to hold discussions on seat sharing and election strategy. He added that all decisions regarding the alliance would be taken after consultations with the party’s national leadership.

Selvaperunthagai emphasised that the Congress is committed to the alliance and is preparing actively for the upcoming Assembly elections. He said both parties would work together to strengthen the alliance and ensure electoral success.