Zimbabwe Shocks Australia in T20 WC 2026

Zimbabwe pulled off a major upset in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating Australia by 23 runs in a crucial Group B match on Friday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a competitive total of 169 for 2, with Brian Bennett scoring an unbeaten 64. Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl also made valuable contributions to strengthen the innings.

In reply, Australia struggled early in their chase, losing quick wickets in the powerplay. Although Matt Renshaw scored 65 and Glenn Maxwell added 31, the team failed to recover from the early setbacks. Blessing Muzarabani starred with the ball for Zimbabwe, claiming four wickets and playing a key role in sealing the victory.

The defeat has dealt a significant blow to Australia’s hopes of qualifying for the Super 8 stage, while Zimbabwe’s win has added fresh excitement to the tournament.