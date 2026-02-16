No intention of hurting anyone’s feelings: Nainar

Spread the love

Senior politician Nainar Nagendran has clarified that he did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments with his recent remarks, amid public debate following his comments on social issues.

Speaking to reporters, Nagendran said that his statements were made in a specific context and were not meant to offend or disrespect any community.

He emphasised that open discussion and debate are vital in a democracy, and that diverse viewpoints should be expressed respectfully.

The leader added that if his words had caused unintended hurt, it was not his intention, and he expressed regret over any misunderstanding.

He reiterated his commitment to engaging constructively with all sections of society and stressed that dialogue should focus on unity and mutual respect.

Nagendran’s clarification comes at a time when political discourse in the state has been highly charged, with leaders across parties responding to social and cultural issues raised by public figures.

He urged people to view his comments in the light of fostering healthy conversation rather than creating division.