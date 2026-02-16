TN govt honours MN Rajam, SP Muthuraman

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin presented the prestigious Kalai Vithagar Award to veteran actress M. N. Rajam and noted filmmaker S. P. Muthuraman in recognition of their immense contribution to Tamil cinema.

The awards were conferred at an official ceremony attended by members of the film fraternity and government officials.

The state government honoured the duo for their decades-long service to the industry and their role in shaping Tamil cinema’s artistic and commercial success.

M.N. Rajam, who has acted in numerous films across generations, was praised for her versatility and enduring screen presence.

Director S.P. Muthuraman was recognised for helming several landmark films and mentoring many leading actors during his illustrious career.

The Chief Minister lauded both awardees for their dedication and stated that honouring senior artistes reflects the government’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Tamil Nadu’s rich cinematic heritage.