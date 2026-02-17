Stalin Hails Tamil Nadu Interim Budget as People-Centric and Progressive

Spread the love

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has praised the interim budget presented for the 2026–27 financial year, describing it as a people-centric, progressive and inclusive fiscal roadmap. Stalin said the budget reflects the state government’s commitment to welfare, development and sustained economic growth while addressing the needs of various sections of society.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister emphasised that the interim budget continues existing social welfare programmes that have touched millions of lives across the state. He highlighted key allocations aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, infrastructure and social security measures, saying they will directly benefit students, women, workers and vulnerable communities.

Stalin also stressed the importance of fiscal prudence, asserting that the interim budget strikes a balance between expenditure on welfare initiatives and responsible financial management. He noted that the state’s strong economic performance — with Tamil Nadu emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing major economies — provides the foundation for continued investment in public services and development projects.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s focus on inclusive growth, stating that the budget underscores efforts to bridge regional disparities and create opportunities for all citizens. He said the extended budget session, now ongoing in the Assembly, will allow legislators to engage in meaningful debates and ensure that key priorities are addressed before the session concludes.