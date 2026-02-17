Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget Session Extended Till February 20: Speaker Appavu

Spread the love

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has announced that the ongoing budget session will be extended and continue until February 20, giving lawmakers additional time for discussions and deliberations on key fiscal proposals. The extension comes as the Assembly debates various aspects of the state’s interim budget for the financial year 2026–27 and reviews supplementary estimates.

Appavu said the decision to prolong the session was taken to ensure thorough consideration of budgetary allocations, policy provisions, and public welfare measures. Lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties will have extra time to raise questions, seek clarifications, and engage in detailed discussions on sector-wise expenditures and development priorities before the session concludes.