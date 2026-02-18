Rain Likely in Tamil Nadu from February 20

Spread the love

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu beginning February 20. The weather change is expected to bring relief from the prevailing dry conditions in several regions of the state.

According to the IMD, dry weather will continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on February 18 and 19. Light mist may occur in some areas during the early morning hours.

From February 20 onwards, light to moderate rain is likely over southern districts and coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive similar rainfall activity. Other interior parts of the state may continue to experience mostly dry weather.

Between February 21 and 24, a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.