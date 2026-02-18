Mayor Priya Announces 90 New Schemes in Chennai Corporation’s 2026–27 Budget

Spread the love

Mayor Priya on Tuesday presented the 2026–27 Budget of the Greater Chennai Corporation, unveiling 90 new announcements aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure, improving public services and enhancing welfare measures across the city.

The Mayor said the budget focuses on sustainable urban development, digital governance and inclusive growth, with special attention to sanitation workers, public health, sports infrastructure and traffic management. The number of new schemes this year marks a significant increase compared to the previous budget.

Among the key highlights is a comprehensive welfare initiative for sanitation workers. The Corporation will provide essential safety gear and welfare support to permanent, temporary and outsourced workers to ensure improved working conditions and dignity in service.

In a move to ease traffic congestion, a Smart Parking Management System will be introduced at 20 major locations across Chennai, including busy public zones and commercial hubs. The system is expected to regulate parking efficiently and enhance revenue transparency through digital monitoring.

The budget also allocates ₹20 crore for the development and upgradation of 50 playgrounds and sports facilities under the Corporation. The initiative aims to encourage youth participation in sports and create accessible recreational spaces in neighbourhoods.

Several measures have been proposed to improve urban infrastructure, strengthen stormwater drainage, upgrade civic amenities and modernise administrative services through technology-driven solutions.

Presenting the budget, Mayor Priya reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to building a cleaner, greener and more resilient Chennai while ensuring that development benefits reach all sections of society.