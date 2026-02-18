A Wrap-Up With A Nightcap

Spread the love

The evening drizzle has cleared, but the legislative halls of Fort St. George are still echoing with the thunder of a “State Autonomy” broadside and the sharp crackle of a fiscal debate. It’s 9:00 PM on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Today, the “Dravidian Model” moved from the balance sheet to the Constitution, while the “Saffron” camp issued a formal apology to douse a personal fire.

The “Autonomy” Anthem: Stalin’s Constitutional Strike

The top headline of the night comes from the Assembly, where CM Stalin didn’t just debate the budget—he demanded a new Republic.

The Jolt: In a high-voltage address today, Stalin called for a Constitutional Amendment to transform State Governments into fully autonomous bodies. “How long must we remain in a position where they give and we merely receive?” he asked, accusing the Center of holding all power with “no respect” for the states.

The Strategy: This is a “Federalism First” pivot. By tabling the first part of the High-Level Committee report on Centre-State relations, the DMK is shifting the 2026 narrative from “Welfare” to “Rights,” framing the upcoming election as a battle for Tamil Nadu’s sovereign dignity.

The “Nainar” Regret: A Full-Hearted Apology

The toxic controversy that has dominated the digital sphere for 48 hours saw a tactical “The End” today.

The Action: BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran has issued a “full-hearted” apology for his derogatory remarks involving Vijay and Trisha.

The Pivot: He claimed the statement was made “by mistake” and that he had “deviated” from his principles. The apology reportedly followed a “Course Correction” call from the BJP national leadership (Vanathi Srinivasan and Annamalai).

The Reaction: While the “Saffron” chief has doused the fire, the TVK cadre remains skeptical, viewing it as a move forced by the massive backlash from the DMK and Congress “sisterhood” defenses.

The “Laptop” Legacies: DMK vs. AIADMK Clash

The budget debate today turned into a “Historical Tug-of-War” over student benefits.

The Conflict: Senior AIADMK MLA K.P. Munusamy slammed the DMK for claiming the Free Laptop Scheme as their own, reminding the House it was a “Late Amma” (Jayalalithaa) legacy.

The Counter: Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and the DMK treasury benches pushed back, sparking a heated argument over the timing of distributions and the origin of the 7.5% medical reservation. It’s a Legacy Litmus Test where both sides are trying to claim the “Student Savior” crown before the summer sprint.

The “Metro” Milestone: 67% Work Done

On the city’s infrastructure front, CMRL provided a “pucca” update today that will ease the angst of commuters on the western fringes.

The News: Approximately 67% of the work on the Koyambedu–CTC (Chennai Trade Centre) stretch of Phase II is now complete.

The Impact: With the “Double-Decker” viaducts taking shape, this segment is on track to be the first “Silicon-Dravidian” corridor to go live, potentially by early 2027.

The “Avian” Advisory: No Human Cases in 2026

On the public health front, the “Bird Flu” monitoring teams provided a sigh of relief tonight.

The Stat: Health officials confirmed that despite the H5N1 strain circulating in wild birds (crows), there have been zero confirmed human cases in Tamil Nadu in 2026 so far.

The Order: The “No Half-Boil” warning remains active. The GCC is intensifying disinfection in Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur, but the message is clear: “Vigilance over Panic.”

The Midnight Mantra: Stalin has sounded the whistle for autonomy, Nainar has pulled back his “Trisha” jab, and the laptops are back in the political bag. Today showed us that while the state is building bridges and tunnels, the real “Action” is in the struggle for who gets to hold the remote control of power.