Trump says he is ‘ashamed’ of some justices

Washington, Feb 21: US President Donald Trump strongly criticised the Supreme Court of the United States after it struck down his global tariff programme, saying he was “ashamed of certain members of the court.” Washington, Feb 21: US President Donald Trump strongly criticised the Supreme Court of the United States after it struck down his global tariff programme, saying he was “ashamed of certain members of the court.”

In a sharp response following the 6-3 ruling, Trump described the verdict as “deeply disappointing” and accused the majority of failing to protect American interests. He, however, praised the three dissenting judges who supported his position.

He announced, Trump a fresh 10% global tariff on imports, days after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down his earlier sweeping tariff measures.

The court ruled that the previous tariffs exceeded presidential authority, stating that only Congress has the power to impose such broad-based trade duties. The decision dealt a significant blow to Trump’s trade policy framework.

Responding swiftly, Trump declared that he could “charge much more” and signed an order introducing a new 10% tariff on imports from all countries. The move is expected to be implemented for a limited period and will be added on top of existing duties.

The announcement signals that tariffs will remain central to the administration’s economic strategy despite legal hurdles, and it is likely to trigger fresh debates over executive powers and global trade relations.