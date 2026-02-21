Cong opened borders for Bangladeshis: Amit Shah on illegal immigrants

Addressing a gathering at Nathanpur area of Assam’s Cachar district, Shah asserted that every illegal Bangladeshi who entered the country under Congress rule would be identified and deported.

“The Congress government allowed unchecked infiltration by opening the borders for Bangladeshis. I want to assure the people of Assam that those who entered the country illegally during Congress rule will be sent back,” Shah said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

He accused the opposition party of compromising national security for vote-bank politics and ignoring the concerns of border states like Assam. The Home Minister said the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to protecting India’s borders and safeguarding the cultural and demographic identity of the northeastern states.

He added that strict measures have already been put in place to strengthen border management and curb illegal migration. During his visit, Shah also inaugurated the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP-2) at Nathanpur in the Cachar district, located along the India-Bangladesh border.