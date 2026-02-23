Samantha’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ to be out on May 15

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to grace the screen with another powerful role in her forthcoming drama “Maa Inti Bangaaram”.

Now adding to the hype, the makers have announced the release date for her Telugu drama. The much-talked-about Tollywood flick will reach the audience on May 15 this year.

Samantha updated the netizens about the release date of her next project with a social media post. The announcement poster showed Samantha peeping through the door, with a curious expression on her face. “See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu…#MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026 #MiBonMay15th #MiB (sic),” she captioned the post. In January, the makers unveiled the gripping first look poster from BV Nandini Reddy’s directorial on social media.