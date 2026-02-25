Veteran Communist Leader R. Nallakannu Passes Away at 101

Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and centenarian R. Nallakannu, one of the founding members of the Communist movement in India, passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 101.

Nallakannu, a highly respected freedom fighter and social reformer, devoted his entire life to the welfare and rights of labourers and farmers. He was imprisoned multiple times for his activism.

Born in the temple town of Tiruvaikuntam in southern Thoothukudi district, Nallakannu came from an affluent family but was patriotic from a young age. At 15, he joined the communist movement, becoming part of the action force. Over his lifetime, he spent several years in jail, sentenced to over 14 years, and was released after seven years following a pact between communist leaders and the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Despite his political commitments, Nallakannu remained a man of principle, respected across party lines. Known as a learned speaker and a social reformer, he championed the cause of the socially disadvantaged, living among them, sharing meals, and teaching them to fight for their rights. He played a significant role in uplifting the living conditions of the poor in Nanguneri Taluk and neighbouring villages, particularly during his time underground.

Even in later years, he remained active in social causes. In 2018, he personally fought a court case in Madurai, leading to a High Court order banning sand mining from the Thamirabarani River in his native place, building on a previous ban imposed in 2010. As a writer, Nallakannu authored several books on social problems, agricultural reforms, river management, and communist ideology.

In electoral politics, he contested the 1999 Lok Sabha polls from Coimbatore, securing 43.21% of the votes but losing to C.P. Radhakrishnan, now Vice President of India.

In recent months, Nallakannu had been suffering from age-related ailments and was frequently hospitalized. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on February 1 due to breathing problems. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU and put on ventilator support. Despite treatment, he passed away at 1:55 pm on Wednesday. A hospital bulletin confirmed his demise, stating, “With deep regret, we announce that Mr. Nallakannu, who was admitted for treatment, passed away at 1:55 pm.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin, CPI State Secretary Veerapandian, and leaders from various political parties condoled his death, calling it a significant loss to the Indian Communist movement and remembering his lifelong service to labourers, farmers, and the downtrodden.

Nallakannu is survived by his daughter. He was the last surviving leader among those who founded the Communist movement in India.