London’s Rangrez Indian Restaurant to Close After 16 Years Amid Threats and Harassment

After 16 years as a popular Indian dining spot in Hammersmith, London, Rangrez will close next month. The owner, Harman Singh Kapoor, cited rising costs, repeated harassment, and ongoing disturbances as reasons for the decision.

Kapoor, who runs the restaurant with his wife, said the threats came from radical elements targeting him for his outspoken views against pro-Khalistani supporters and Pakistan. He reported incidents including vandalism to his car and attacks at the restaurant, which left him feeling unsafe despite calling the police.

He added that over the years, he had made multiple representations to authorities seeking protection and support to safely run his restaurant, but the measures were insufficient.

In his announcement, Kapoor said: “After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez. Rising costs, online harassment, repeated disturbances, and attacks made it untenable to continue.”

He added that the closure would allow him to focus more fully on activism. “Radicals should keep this in mind: you can disrupt my business, but not my will,” he said.

The closure marks the end of a long chapter in London’s Indian dining scene, where Rangrez had become a beloved destination for traditional dishes like butter chicken, tadka dal, and shahi paneer.