Close Menu
Saturday, February 28, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
TOP STORIES

Explosions Hit Abu Dhabi and Qatar Amid US‑Israel Strikes on Iran

M BHARAT KUMARBy No Comments1 Min Read

Explosions were reported on Saturday in Abu Dhabi and Doha, following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel targeting locations inside Iran. The blasts mark a sharp escalation of tensions in the Gulf region.

Residents in Abu Dhabi described hearing loud explosions and feeling shockwaves across multiple neighbourhoods. In Doha, local missile defence systems intercepted at least one Iranian-launched missile, highlighting the growing regional threat. Other Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain, also reported heightened air defence activity in response to incoming projectiles.

Several nations temporarily closed their airspace as a precaution. The UAE and Qatar restricted flights near military installations, while Bahrain reported a missile attack targeting a naval facility. These measures reflect mounting concerns over civilian safety amid escalating hostilities.

The strikes come after the US and Israel announced major combat operations against Iran, prompting Tehran to condemn the attacks and launch retaliatory measures. The situation has raised fears of broader conflict in the Middle East, with residents remaining on high alert and governments reinforcing defensive capabilities.

Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x