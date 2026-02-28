Trump Urges Freedom for Iranian People Amid US-Israel Strikes

US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that his foremost concern is ensuring freedom for the Iranian people, following recent joint military strikes by the United States and Israel inside Iran.

Speaking in a brief phone interview with The Washington Post, Trump said, “All I want is freedom for the people. I want a safe nation, and that’s what we are going to have.” The remarks came shortly after Trump released a video message announcing “major combat operations” in the region.

Trump’s statement underscores his focus on the well-being and rights of Iranian citizens, even as military tensions escalate. Analysts suggest that the message is aimed at reinforcing the US commitment to democratic values in the Middle East while justifying ongoing military actions.

The strikes by US and Israeli forces mark a significant escalation in regional hostilities, drawing international attention and sparking concerns over the potential for broader conflict. Trump’s comments signal that, despite the military operations, his priority remains the protection of civilian freedoms in Iran.