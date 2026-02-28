Panic Sweeps Iran as Families Flee Major Cities Amid US-Israel Strikes

Fear and panic have gripped Iran as residents rush to secure fuel and flee major cities following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel. Long lines formed at petrol stations across the country, with families seeking safer areas away from urban centres.

In the northern city of Tabriz, one of the locations hit by explosions, residents expressed deep anxiety. A 32-year-old mother of two told reporters, “We are scared, we are terrified. My children are shaking, we have nowhere to go, we will die here.”

The strikes have triggered widespread uncertainty, prompting many Iranians to leave homes and prepare for further escalation. Authorities in several cities are struggling to manage the sudden exodus, while emergency services report heightened demand for basic supplies and transportation.

Analysts warn that the psychological impact of the attacks could further destabilize urban life, as residents cope with the threat of continued military operations and the fear of escalation into a broader conflict. The humanitarian situation is evolving rapidly, with families prioritizing safety and security over all else.