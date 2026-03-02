Thiruma presses for ‘fair share’ in DMK alliance talks

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan asserted that his party expects a “respectable and justified” number of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections as seat-sharing talks with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) gather pace.

Speaking after discussions with DMK leaders, Thirumavalavan made it clear that the VCK, a key constituent of the ruling alliance, expects allocations proportionate to its strength and consistent electoral presence.

He emphasised that his party is not seeking token representation but constituencies where it has a solid support base and realistic winning prospects.

The VCK chief underlined that alliance politics must be built on mutual respect and equitable power-sharing. He said the party’s cadre and supporters are keen on a fair deal that reflects its ideological commitment and grassroots work across Tamil Nadu.

While negotiations are ongoing, sources indicated that discussions remain cordial. The DMK-led front is expected to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with its allies in the coming days as preparations intensify for the Assembly polls.

Thirumavalavan reiterated that the VCK would continue to play a constructive role within the alliance, expressing confidence that a consensus would be reached soon.